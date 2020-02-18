Bloomberg touts Obama ties in new ad

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has released another ad touting his work with President Obama on gun violence and education.

The new ad, titled “Difference,” opens with images of Obama and Bloomberg, calling the two former officials “a great president and an effective mayor” and saying that they spearheaded “leadership that makes a difference."

The ad, first reported by Politico, shows clips of Obama speaking at a 2013 event and says that the two leaders “worked to combat gun violence, and again to improve education for every child. “

“He's been a leader throughout the country for the past 12 years, Mr. Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergWhere the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Bloomberg hits Sanders supporters in new ad Judd Gregg: Bloomberg rising MORE is here,” Obama says.

“And I want to thank the mayor of this great city, Mayor Bloomberg, for his extraordinary leadership. And I share your determination to bring this country together to finally make progress for the American people,” Obama is heard saying over images of Bloomberg addressing supporters, leading a campaign rally and more.

The ad ends with a photo of Obama and Bloomberg with the caption “Mike will get it done.”

Obama has not yet endorsed a 2020 Democratic president for candidate.

The former New York City mayor endorsed Obama’s 2012 reelection bid, lauding his record on climate change and environmental issues. The two worked together on gun control reform following the Sandy Hook shooting that left 26 people dead.

In an ad launched earlier this month, Bloomberg highlighted his work with Obama in communities across the country.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenJoe Biden lost his fastball — can he get it back before South Carolina? Where the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Bloomberg hits Sanders supporters in new ad MORE has also regularly invoked his relationship with the former president, with whom he served as vice president. Biden said in an interview earlier this month that he did not need Obama’s endorsement because "everyone knows I’m close with him."