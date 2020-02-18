Sanders leads among Latino voters: poll

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersJoe Biden lost his fastball — can he get it back before South Carolina? Where the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Bloomberg hits Sanders supporters in new ad MORE (I-Vt.) is leading the 2020 Democratic presidential field among Latino voters in Nevada and nationally, according to a poll released just days before the Nevada caucuses.

Sanders has 30 percent support from Latino voters nationally and 33 percent support among Latino voters in Nevada, the Univision poll released Tuesday found.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJoe Biden lost his fastball — can he get it back before South Carolina? Where the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Bloomberg hits Sanders supporters in new ad MORE trails Sanders among Latinos both nationally and in Nevada, at 21 percent and 22 percent support, respectively.

Billionaire Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerWhere the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Klobuchar, Steyer unable to name Mexico's president in pointed interview Sunday shows - Spotlight shines on Bloomberg, stop and frisk MORE ranks third in the Univision poll among Latino voters in Nevada at 12 percent, but registers just 1 percent support of Latino voters nationally.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergWhere the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Bloomberg hits Sanders supporters in new ad Judd Gregg: Bloomberg rising MORE is at 18 percent support nationally among Latino voters, but falls to just 6 percent among voters in Nevada, pollsters found. Bloomberg is not competing in Nevada, instead focusing on the Super Tuesday and subsequent voting states.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJoe Biden lost his fastball — can he get it back before South Carolina? Where the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Budget hawks frustrated by 2020 politics in entitlement reform fight MORE (D-Mass.) is the only other candidate to register double-digit support among Latino voters nationally, at 10 percent, based on the poll. The senator has 6 percent support among Latino voters in Nevada, according to the poll.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegJoe Biden lost his fastball — can he get it back before South Carolina? Where the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Bloomberg hits Sanders supporters in new ad MORE, who is leading the field in delegate count, is trailing at just 5 percent support nationally, and a slightly higher 8 percent support in Nevada, based on the poll.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharJoe Biden lost his fastball — can he get it back before South Carolina? Where the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Judd Gregg: Bloomberg rising MORE (D-Minn.), who came in third in last week’s New Hampshire primary, registers at just 1 percent support in Nevada and 2 percent support nationally among Latino votes, based on the poll.

Nevada, which holds its caucuses on Saturday, the first state with a more diverse population to cast ballots in the 2020 cycle. Latinos make up almost 30 percent of the state's population.

Univision partnered with the Latino Community Foundation to conduct the survey. The poll was conducted from Feb. 9 to 14. It surveyed 1,306 Latino registered voters, including 1,000 nationally and 306 in Nevada. The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points for the national sample and 5.6 percentage points for the Nevada results.

A separate Telemundo poll conducted by Mason-Dixon polling released earlier Tuesday found Biden and Sanders in a virtual tie among Latino voters in Nevada, with Biden at 34 percent and Sanders at 31 percent.