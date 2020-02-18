Sanders campaign expands operations in Michigan

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersJoe Biden lost his fastball — can he get it back before South Carolina? Where the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Bloomberg hits Sanders supporters in new ad MORE's (I-Vt.) 2020 presidential campaign announced an expansion of its operations in Michigan.

The campaign will add a handful of staff and open five field offices in Michigan, which will hold its primary March 10, a week after Super Tuesday.

"With the operation we're building in Michigan, Bernie Sanders will not only win the primary ... he will also be the only candidate with the energy and enthusiasm to flip this state back and defeat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpRussian sanctions will boomerang States, cities rethink tax incentives after Amazon HQ2 backlash A Presidents Day perspective on the nature of a free press MORE," said the campaign's Michigan State Coordinator Michael Fasullo in a statement.

Besides Fasullo, the new team also includes one state field director, as well as several regional field directors and field organizers.

"We have thousands of volunteers across the state, and our staff is tirelessly working to expand this multi-ethnic, multi-generational, people-powered movement," Fasullo said.

Sanders has started the race strongly, virtually tying former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegJoe Biden lost his fastball — can he get it back before South Carolina? Where the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Bloomberg hits Sanders supporters in new ad MORE in Iowa and notching a narrow win in New Hampshire.

The race has moved on to Nevada, which will hold its caucuses on Saturday, and will move to South Carolina a week later.