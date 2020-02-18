Klobuchar campaign gets first super PAC

The first super PAC to support Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharJoe Biden lost his fastball — can he get it back before South Carolina? Where the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Judd Gregg: Bloomberg rising MORE's (D-Minn.) presidential bid -- Kitchen Table Conversations -- has released its first ad ahead of the Nevada caucuses.

In the ad, “Sacred,” a narrator discusses the bygone days of “drive-by deliveries” in which hospitals released new mothers shortly after their babies were delivered, and credits Klobuchar for ending the practice after her own experience with it.

“That’s what Amy Klobuchar does—sees a problem, fixes it and wins when it matters,” the narrator says.

Klobuchar’s campaign has stressed the Minnesota senator’s refusal to accept money from corporate PACs. But Kitchen Table Conversations is not aligned with a corporation, the Minneapolis Post reports, instead listing prominent figures within Minnesota’s Democratic Farmer Labor Party in its statement of organization.

Richard Carlbom, one of two Minnesota Democratic Farmer Labor Party operatives listed on the super PAC's statement of organization, told NBC News “the goal is to introduce Amy to Nevada, South Carolina and Super Tuesday states” following her third-place finish in the New Hampshire primaries.

The group's filing with the Federal Election Commission late last week came shortly after Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJoe Biden lost his fastball — can he get it back before South Carolina? Where the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes Budget hawks frustrated by 2020 politics in entitlement reform fight MORE (D-Mass.) said in the most recent Democratic debate that “everyone on this stage except Amy and me is either a billionaire or is receiving help from PACs that can do unlimited spending.”