McSally ties Democratic rival Kelly to Sanders in new ad

Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) is tying her Democratic challenger Mark Kelly to progressive presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in a new ad released Tuesday.

“Kelly and Sanders, too liberal for Arizona,” the narrator says in the 30-second ad titled “Bernie Bro.”

“Kelly is quickly making the choice in this election very clear – a vote for Kelly is a vote for the Bernie Sanders socialist policies of government takeover of healthcare, open borders, and massive tax hikes on the middle class,” McSally campaign manager Dylan Lefler said in a statement announcing the ad. “Mark Kelly will be Sanders 51st vote in the Senate."

The ad claims Kelly said he would support Sanders, though Kelly has given more measured responses when pressed by local news outlets about his support for the Democratic primary’s front-runner.

A spokesperson for the Kelly campaign was not immediately available for comment.

Asked last week if he would support Sanders if the Vermont senator became the nominee, Kelly told The Arizona Republic, “I will ultimately support who the nominee is of the Democratic Party, that’s clear.”

“There’s 900 delegates that one person is going to need to receive to be the nominee, we’re really at a small number right now,” he added.

A local CBS affiliate reported that Kelly said “we’ll have to see who the nominee is,” when asked if he’ll support the candidate no matter who it is.

Kelly, a retired NASA astronaut and husband of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.), has been outraising McSally in the Senate race.

McSally launched her campaign earlier this month. She lost her 2018 Senate race against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), who flipped the seat held by retiring Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeMcSally launches 2020 campaign Sinema will vote to convict Trump Senate drama surrounding Trump trial starts to fizzle MORE.

McSally was later appointed to fill the seat vacated by the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainEleventh Democratic presidential debate to be held in Phoenix Moderate Democrats now in a race against the clock Biden on Graham's push for investigation: 'I don't know what happened' to him MORE (R-Ariz.).

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the 2020 Senate race in Arizona a “toss-up.”