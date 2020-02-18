Mayor of Tucson endorses Warren

The Democratic mayor of Tucson, Ariz., announced her endorsement of 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Bloomberg making debate will show how other candidates handle 'an egomaniac billionaire' Klobuchar campaign gets first super PAC HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination MORE (D-Mass.) on Tuesday.

Regina Romero, the first Latina mayor of Tucson, made the announcement days before the Nevada caucuses, where the Latino vote is the largest among the early-voting states, as part of the launch of “Latinas En la Lucha,” a campaign to engage Latino voters for Warren.

“At every point in our nation’s history Latinas have fought for social justice, for racial justice, for women’s reproductive justice, from Sylvia River to Dolores Huerta,” Romero said. “Our country has proved that when Latinas fight, Latinas win. That’s why today we are launching Latinas En la Lucha — a group of Latinas fighting for Elizabeth Warren.”

As the first woman—the first Latina—to be elected mayor of Tucson, Arizona, @TucsonRomero has been breaking barriers her entire life. She knows the American dream is slipping further away, and I’m humbled to partner with her in this fight for big, structural change. pic.twitter.com/vTTQB5PKBx — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 18, 2020

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Warren: Bloomberg making debate will show how other candidates handle 'an egomaniac billionaire' HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination MORE (I-Vt.), has polled well above Warren among Latino voters in multiple surveys and has launched similar campaigns and events focused on courting the Latino vote.

The mobilization of Latinos in the primary — particularly in battleground states, such as Arizona — gives a glimpse of the important role they’ll play in the general election.

Romero’s endorsement touched on the issue that Democratic primary voters say is most important to them: determining which candidate is best suited to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau spends millions on ad campaign to mitigate fears on excluded citizenship question Bloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Democratic senator meets with Iranian foreign minister MORE in November.

“She is the one that has the spine and the courage of her convictions to stand up against Trump,” Romero said. “And she is the right person to beat Donal Trump.”

The Arizona primary takes place March 17, two weeks after Super Tuesday. The Nevada caucuses are set for Saturday.