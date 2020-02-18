Sanders touts South Carolina official who switched from Biden to back him in South Carolina ad

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Warren: Bloomberg making debate will show how other candidates handle 'an egomaniac billionaire' HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination MORE’s (I-Vt.) presidential campaign released its first television ad in South Carolina on Tuesday touting an endorsement from a local lawmaker who had previously backed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination Meghan McCain to Joy Behar: 'You guys have done a piss-poor job of convincing me that I should vote for a Democrat' MORE.

The 30-second video highlights Richland County Council Vice Chairwoman Dalhi Myers, who raised eyebrows last month when she defected from Biden and announced her support for Sanders. Myers says she made the switch because she believes Sanders’s campaign can gin up the enthusiasm from Democrats necessary to win in November.

“I don't think there's anything more important than defeating Donald Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau spends millions on ad campaign to mitigate fears on excluded citizenship question Bloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Democratic senator meets with Iranian foreign minister MORE,” Myers says in the ad. “I switched from the Biden campaign to the Sanders campaign because I want to see the kind of lines around the building that we saw in 2008. I want to see people motivated to get out and vote for a candidate that they believe in.”

“This campaign’s got the movement. We've got the momentum,” she adds. “Somebody's got to take this fight to Donald Trump, and I think Bernie Sanders can do that.”

The new ad comes less than two weeks before the crucial South Carolina primary. Surveys currently have Sanders sitting at second place behind former Vice President Joe Biden, though his poll numbers are on the rise.

South Carolina’s primary is the first real opportunity for candidates to show their support among African American Democrats, a key voting bloc for the party that will make up more than 60 percent of the state’s primary electorate.

Sanders was trounced in the Palmetto State’s primary in 2016, losing to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOmar endorses progressive Georgia Democrat running for House seat Bernie Sanders's Super Tuesday problem Democrats worried about Trump's growing strength MORE by 47 points. However, Sanders has prioritized expanding his reach to voters of color and is buoyed by recent strong showings in both Iowa and New Hampshire.