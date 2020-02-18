Sanders slams Trump pardons as part of 'broken and racist criminal justice system'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Warren: Bloomberg making debate will show how other candidates handle 'an egomaniac billionaire' HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination MORE (I-Vt.) slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau spends millions on ad campaign to mitigate fears on excluded citizenship question Bloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Democratic senator meets with Iranian foreign minister MORE over a handful of pardons and commutations he announced Tuesday, saying the move was indicative of a criminal justice system that goes easy on wealthy and powerful people.

The rebuke came after Trump announced he granted clemency for several people, including for Rod Blagojevich, the former Illinois governor imprisoned on corruption charges, Bernie Kerik, a former New York police commissioner, financier Michael Milken and former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo, Jr.

“Today, Trump granted clemency to tax cheats, Wall Street crooks, billionaires, and corrupt government officials. Meanwhile thousands of poor and working-class kids sit in jail for nonviolent drug convictions. This is what a broken and racist criminal justice system looks like,” tweeted Sanders.

Sanders, a 2020 presidential candidate, has repeatedly criticized the criminal justice system on the campaign trail, saying it focuses too much on punishing people of color for nonviolent offenses while turning a blind eye to financial wrongdoing and other white collar crime.

Blagojevich was the highest-profile figure to receive a commutation Tuesday.

The former governor began a 14-year prison sentence in 2012 for corruption charges, including attempted extortion of a children's hospital for campaign contributions and trying to sell former President Obama’s Senate seat after he was elected to the White House in 2008.

"I did commute [Blagojevich's] sentence. So he’ll be able to go back home with his family after serving eight years in jail," Trump told reporters Tuesday. "That was a tremendously powerful, ridiculous sentence in my opinion, and in the opinion of many others."

Kerik had been convicted on tax fraud, Milken pleaded guilty in 1990 to six counts of securities and tax violations and DeBartolo pleaded guilty in 1998 for failing to report that he was extorted by an ex-Louisiana governor.

Blagojevich’s commutation set off some harsh criticism by both Democrats and Republicans.

"As our state continues to grapple with political corruption, we shouldn’t let those who breached the public trust off the hook. History will not judge Rod Blagojevich well," Republican Illinois Reps. Darin LaHood Darin McKay LaHoodSanders slams Trump pardons as part of 'broken and racist criminal justice system' Illinois GOP House delegation blasts Blagojevich commutation: 'The face of public corruption' Trump commutes sentence of ex-Illinois Gov. Blagojevich in rash of clemency orders MORE, John Shimkus John Mondy ShimkusTrump commutes sentence of ex-Illinois Gov. Blagojevich in rash of clemency orders Experts criticize EPA Lead and Copper Rule revisions Pelosi-Trump relationship takes turn for the terrible MORE, Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerOne lawmaker gets engaged, another married around Valentine's Day Trump commutes sentence of ex-Illinois Gov. Blagojevich in rash of clemency orders Pentagon exodus extends 'concerning,' 'baffling' trend of acting officials in key roles MORE, Rodney Davis Rodney Lee DavisRepublicans sense momentum after impeachment win Hillicon Valley: Feud between Bezos, Trump adviser escalates | Senate report says Obama officials 'not well-postured' for Russian hacking | Huawei sues Verizon | Key Republicans criticize Iowa app maker Shadow Key House Republicans criticize Shadow for not testing Iowa app before caucus MORE and Mike Bost Michael (Mike) J. BostMORE said in a statement.