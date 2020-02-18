Trump campaign takes out full-page newspaper ad ahead of Nevada debate

President Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau spends millions on ad campaign to mitigate fears on excluded citizenship question Bloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Democratic senator meets with Iranian foreign minister MORE’s reelection campaign announced it is taking out a full-page advertisement in the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday, the same day Democrats will be squaring off in Nevada’s primary debate.

The ad, which is running in Nevada’s largest newspaper based on circulation, will slam Democrats for “big government socialism” that it says will “kill Nevada jobs.” The color ad will also highlight job creation and dropping unemployment during Trump's tenure, declaring that “President Trump’s fighting for the economy.”

Full page @TeamTrump newspaper ad running tomorrow in @reviewjournal on same day as Democrat debate in Las Vegas.



The economy is booming thanks to @realDonaldTrump, but Democrats’ socialist policies threaten to upend that success and kill Nevada jobs! pic.twitter.com/54joE3QKUA — Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) February 18, 2020

“Nevada voters should know that it doesn’t matter which Democrat becomes their party’s nominee, because the big government socialist agenda will be front and center no matter who it is,” Kayleigh McEnany, the Trump campaign’s national press secretary, said in a statement.

“Under President Trump, we’re seeing the best economy in more than 50 years and we’re putting America first again. Democrats would undo all that success, kill millions of jobs, and raise taxes on top of it,” she added.

Trump and his allies have repeatedly hammered Democrats as embracing “socialist” policies as the party’s presidential contenders debate a range of progressive policies such as “Medicare for All” and the Green New Deal.

The continued attack comes as Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Warren: Bloomberg making debate will show how other candidates handle 'an egomaniac billionaire' HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination MORE (I-Vt.) opens up a major lead in national polling, with two surveys released Tuesday showing the progressive lawmaker holding a 12-point lead just days before the next nominating contest in Nevada.

Sanders and five other Democrats will appear on stage Wednesday night in Las Vegas as the contenders battle for support ahead of the state's caucuses on Saturday.

The other candidates on the stage in Las Vegas will be former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination Meghan McCain to Joy Behar: 'You guys have done a piss-poor job of convincing me that I should vote for a Democrat' MORE, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegHuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination Sanders campaign expands operations in Michigan Sanders leads among Latino voters: poll MORE and Sens. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar campaign gets first super PAC Sanders leads among Latino voters: poll How the media fall in and out of love with candidates MORE (D-Minn.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Bloomberg making debate will show how other candidates handle 'an egomaniac billionaire' Klobuchar campaign gets first super PAC HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination MORE (D-Mass.).