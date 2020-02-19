Poll: Sanders now leading 2020 Democrats by 15 points

Progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Warren: Bloomberg making debate will show how other candidates handle 'an egomaniac billionaire' HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination MORE (I-Vt.) has jumped out to a double-digit lead over the 2020 Democratic primary field, appearing to cement his position as the front-runner to win the party's presidential nomination, according to a new ABC News-Washington Post poll.

The survey found that 32 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents favor Sanders, an 8-point increase from a similar poll conducted last month. Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination Meghan McCain to Joy Behar: 'You guys have done a piss-poor job of convincing me that I should vote for a Democrat' MORE's support dropped 11 points to 17 percent, giving Sanders a 15-point lead against his nearest competitor. The 15-point margin is nearly double Biden's biggest lead in the ABC News-Washington Post surveys during the 2020 cycle.

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Warren: Bloomberg making debate will show how other candidates handle 'an egomaniac billionaire' HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination MORE, who will appear in his first 2020 presidential debate in Nevada on Wednesday night, trails Biden in third with 14 percent support. The figure represents a 6-point climb since January.

The rest of the field had little movement over the past month. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Bloomberg making debate will show how other candidates handle 'an egomaniac billionaire' Klobuchar campaign gets first super PAC HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination MORE's (D-Mass.) support stayed stagnant at 11 percent, while former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegHuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination Sanders campaign expands operations in Michigan Sanders leads among Latino voters: poll MORE experienced a 2-point jump to 7 percent. Buttigieg appears to be leading the field in the delegate count, but he has struggled to form a diverse coalition of support outside of predominantly white early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar campaign gets first super PAC Sanders leads among Latino voters: poll How the media fall in and out of love with candidates MORE (D-Minn.), who finished in third in New Hampshire after a strong debate performance, has just 6 percent support in the new poll.

The survey indicates that Sanders is beginning to gain key support on the electability question, which has dominated the Democratic primary. Thirty percent of respondents said that they thought that the self-described Democratic socialist had the best chance of defeating President Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau spends millions on ad campaign to mitigate fears on excluded citizenship question Bloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Democratic senator meets with Iranian foreign minister MORE, a 12-point jump since January.

Just 19 percent of respondents said that Biden had the best chance of beating Trump, a sizable 19-point dip since last month. Eighteen percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters say Bloomberg has the best shot to win the White House. No other candidate received double-digit support in that category.

The ABC News-Washington Post survey falls in line with other polls focused on the Democratic race. An NPR–PBS NewsHour–Marist poll released on Tuesday found Sanders with a 12-point lead over the field.

His rise has coincided with a similar upward climb from Bloomberg, the billionaire businessman who is pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into his campaign. Several Democratic candidates have criticized Bloomberg's presidential bid.

The ABC News-Washington Post survey was conducted among a random national sample of 1,066 adults between Feb. 14 and Feb. 17. It has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.