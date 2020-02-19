Sanders up by 18 points in California: survey

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Warren: Bloomberg making debate will show how other candidates handle 'an egomaniac billionaire' HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination MORE (I-Vt.) leads the Democratic primary field in California by 18 points, according to a survey released Wednesday.

In the poll from the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) first reported by the Los Angeles Times, Sanders has the support of 32 percent of likely voters.

Joe Biden Joe BidenBloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination Meghan McCain to Joy Behar: 'You guys have done a piss-poor job of convincing me that I should vote for a Democrat' MORE registered support from 14 percent of poll respondents, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Bloomberg making debate will show how other candidates handle 'an egomaniac billionaire' Klobuchar campaign gets first super PAC HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination MORE (D-Mass.) trailed the former vice president by 1 percentage point in the survey. Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegHuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination Sanders campaign expands operations in Michigan Sanders leads among Latino voters: poll MORE (D) and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Warren: Bloomberg making debate will show how other candidates handle 'an egomaniac billionaire' HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination MORE (D) were tied at 12 percent each.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar campaign gets first super PAC Sanders leads among Latino voters: poll How the media fall in and out of love with candidates MORE (D-Minn.), who performed impressively in New Hampshire after rising in many national polls, registered only 5 percent support in the poll.

Biden and Warren both suffered double-digit drops since the PPIC's survey last month, leaving Sanders the only candidate firmly above the 15 percent viability threshold needed to win delegates in California, where voters will cast ballots on Super Tuesday. Others remain in the running due to the poll's margin of error.

“As the campaign moves to larger and more diverse states, Sanders’ support among Latinos and younger voters is noteworthy,” said PPIC chief Mark Baldassare.

The PPIC survey's margin of error is 5.7 percentage points; information about the poll's survey date was not immediately available.