Sanders spokeswoman: We saw the consequences of a 'hold your nose candidate' in 2016

A spokeswoman for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Warren: Bloomberg making debate will show how other candidates handle 'an egomaniac billionaire' HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination MORE's (I-Vt.) presidential campaign urged Democrats to rally behind the Vermont senator on Wednesday, warning against the prospect of nominating a "hold your nose" candidate for the sake of electability.

Briahna Gray told CNN's "New Day" that a candidate like former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Warren: Bloomberg making debate will show how other candidates handle 'an egomaniac billionaire' HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination MORE would face difficulties in November similar to those faced by Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOmar endorses progressive Georgia Democrat running for House seat Bernie Sanders's Super Tuesday problem Democrats worried about Trump's growing strength MORE, the Democratic nominee in 2016.

"This is a primary election. And it's important for voters to realize that in a primary election, it's our opportunity to not be stuck with a candidate who is a hold your nose candidate, or a lesser of two evils candidate." Gray said. "We saw what the consequences of that were in 2016."

ADVERTISEMENT

"What we don’t need is millions of Americans staying home because they don’t feel like there’s a politician in this race that is speaking to their material interests," she added.

“What we don’t need is millions of Americans staying home because they don’t feel like there’s a politician in this race that is speaking to their material interests,” Bernie Sanders’ national press secretary says about Michael Bloomberg’s candidacy.https://t.co/L1I1nj9E67 pic.twitter.com/aCxGMha5UR — New Day (@NewDay) February 19, 2020

Gray did not mention Bloomberg by name, though her remarks followed a question from co-anchor John Berman asked the spokeswoman to say "in what ways you think Michael Bloomberg would be better than Donald Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau spends millions on ad campaign to mitigate fears on excluded citizenship question Bloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Democratic senator meets with Iranian foreign minister MORE."

Bloomberg and Sanders are set to meet onstage for the first time Wednesday night at the Democratic debate in Las Vegas.