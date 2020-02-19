Klobuchar on forgetting Mexican president's name: Campaigning isn't like a game of 'Jeopardy'

Sen. Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar campaign gets first super PAC Sanders leads among Latino voters: poll How the media fall in and out of love with candidates MORE (D-Minn.) defended her inability to name Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Univision earlier this month, saying such interviews on the campaign trail aren't meant to be a game of "Jeopardy!"

“Well, first of all, I would like to give my greetings to President Andre Manuel López Obrador,” Klobuchar told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in a town hall Tuesday evening, mispronouncing the president's first name.

“When that happened, for what it’s worth, I had been in the Senate all day, we had six votes, including a resolution to be a check on the president so he doesn’t go pell-mell into war with Iran,” she added, noting that she had then given the interview in Nevada and attended two candidate forums, finishing up around 3 a.m.

When asked about former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegHuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination Sanders campaign expands operations in Michigan Sanders leads among Latino voters: poll MORE, who correctly identified Obrador, Klobuchar said, “So, I would say to the mayor, this isn’t like a game of 'Jeopardy!' This is about, to me, experience, and I have so much respect for him and his experience, but my experience is different.”

Both Klobuchar and billionaire candidate Tom SteyerTom Fahr SteyerSanders leads among Latino voters: poll The Memo: Vegas debate gives Democrats last chance to swing Nevada voters Poll: Sanders holds 19-point lead in Nevada MORE were unable to name Obrador when asked by Univision interviewer Guad Venegas ahead of the Nevada caucuses, the first contest in a state with a significant number of Latino voters.

“What I will tell you is that I will visit Mexico in the first 100 days,” Klobuchar said in the Univision interview. Steyer responded with “I forget” when asked to name Mexico's president.

