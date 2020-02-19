George Zimmerman suing Warren and Buttigieg over alleged defamation in Trayvon Martin case

George Zimmerman, the man who killed Trayvon Martin after a confrontation with the unarmed teen in 2012, is reportedly suing Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Bloomberg making debate will show how other candidates handle 'an egomaniac billionaire' Klobuchar campaign gets first super PAC HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination MORE (D-Mass.) and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegHuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination Sanders campaign expands operations in Michigan Sanders leads among Latino voters: poll MORE (D) for comments they made about Martin's death.

A lawsuit first reported by Newsweek names the two 2020 Democratic primary candidates and accuses them of defaming Zimmerman by attributing the teen's death to causes such as "fear" or "gun violence," while Zimmerman has contended that the shooting was in self-defense.

The lawsuit hinges on two tweets sent by the candidates, both of which refer to accusations of "white supremacy" and "racism."

"My heart goes out to [Martin's mother] @SybrinaFulton and Trayvon's family and friends. He should still be with us today. We need to end gun violence and racism. And we need to build a world where all of our children-especially young Black boys-can grow up safe and free," tweeted Warren.

"Trayvon Martin would have been 25 today. How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear?" added Buttigieg in his own tweet.

"The only 'fear' Zimmerman experienced, as established in the 2013 trial and well-covered in the media, was in the context of Zimmerman believing he might go unconscious and die from the repeated beating of his head against the sidewalk pavement or by choking to death from the blood going down his throat due to his broken nose during the beating by Martin," Zimmerman's attorney responded in court documents, which accused the two candidates of pursuing a "political agenda to garner votes in the black community."

Zimmerman is represented by Larry Klayman, a right-wing activist attorney who frequently accused former President Obama of secretly being a Muslim and founded the conservative group Judicial Watch in 1994. He was found not guilty of Martin's second-degree murder in 2013 following a high-profile trial.