Pollster defends dropping Warren from national match-ups against Trump

A pollster who conducted a recent national survey for NBC News and The Wall Street Journal defended the decision to exclude Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Bloomberg making debate will show how other candidates handle 'an egomaniac billionaire' Klobuchar campaign gets first super PAC HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination MORE (D-Mass.) from a head-to-head portion of the poll against President Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau spends millions on ad campaign to mitigate fears on excluded citizenship question Bloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Democratic senator meets with Iranian foreign minister MORE after the news sources received blowback from Democratic primary voters following the survey's release.

Peter Hart, a pollster who works for the firm that conducted the survey, defended the decision on Monday to place Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar campaign gets first super PAC Sanders leads among Latino voters: poll How the media fall in and out of love with candidates MORE (D-Minn.) in a head-to-head match-up against the president, but exclude the Massachusetts senator.

“Amy Klobuchar was selected as the fifth candidate,” Hart told BuzzFeed News. “We have tested Warren earlier, and I suspect she will be part of the next testing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The last time the NBC-Wall Street Journal poll ran hypothetical match-ups against Trump, Warren was included and narrowly edged out the president, 48 percent to 45 percent. It was the third time Warren had been included in such a head-to-head match-up in this election cycle.

In the poll, Warren was tied with former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg for third place with the support of 14 percent of respondents. The pair trailed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination Meghan McCain to Joy Behar: 'You guys have done a piss-poor job of convincing me that I should vote for a Democrat' MORE (15 percent) and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Warren: Bloomberg making debate will show how other candidates handle 'an egomaniac billionaire' HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination MORE (I-Vt.) (27 percent).

The poll included candidates Sanders, Biden, Bloomberg, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegHuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination Sanders campaign expands operations in Michigan Sanders leads among Latino voters: poll MORE and Klobuchar. Both Buttigieg and Klobuchar placed behind Warren in the poll.

Klobuchar, who surged to a third-place finish in New Hampshire after a fifth-place showing in Iowa, has received increased media attention since then.

This was first time the poll tested Klobuchar against Trump. Like Warren had before, she beat the president 48 percent to 45 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hart said Klobuchar's recent surge was behind the poll's decision to survey her over Warren.