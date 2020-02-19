Bloomberg hits back at Trump over 'pathetic debater' tweet

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg hit back on Twitter Wednesday after President Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau spends millions on ad campaign to mitigate fears on excluded citizenship question Bloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Democratic senator meets with Iranian foreign minister MORE called him a “pathetic debater” and baselessly accused him of violating campaign finance laws.

“Impeached president says what?” Bloomberg tweeted Wednesday morning, in response to Trump’s tweet, which read, “Is corrupt Bloomberg News going to say what a pathetic debater Mini Mike is, that he doesn’t respect our great farmers, or that he has violated campaign finance laws at the highest and most sinister level with ‘payoffs’ all over the place?”

Impeached president says what? https://t.co/Sf2gXXppZO — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 19, 2020

Bloomberg will take the debate stage for the first time since entering the race in Wednesday evening’s Democratic debate in Nevada. Trump has repeatedly blasted the former mayor in recent weeks and seized on reports of confusion among journalists at his namesake publication about how to cover the campaign, including banning Bloomberg reporters from Trump campaign events.

Trump and his allies have also seized on Bloomberg’s use of the stop-and-frisk policy as mayor, which Trump has previously vocally supported and called for nationwide. The president called Bloomberg a “TOTAL RACIST” in a since-deleted tweet after progressive podcaster Benjamin Dixon surfaced audio of Bloomberg in 2015 defending targeting minorities with the policy, saying “95 percent of your murders — murderers and murder victims — fit one M.O. You can just take the description, Xerox it and pass it out to all the cops.”