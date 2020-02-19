Poll: Trump edges out all top 2020 Democratic candidates except Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Warren: Bloomberg making debate will show how other candidates handle 'an egomaniac billionaire' HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination MORE (I-Vt.) is the only Democratic presidential contender to beat President Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau spends millions on ad campaign to mitigate fears on excluded citizenship question Bloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Democratic senator meets with Iranian foreign minister MORE in a head-to-head match-up, according to a new Emerson College poll released Wednesday.

Sanders edges out Trump by a 51 percent-49 percent margin in the poll. Meanwhile, Trump leads former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegHuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination Sanders campaign expands operations in Michigan Sanders leads among Latino voters: poll MORE, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar campaign gets first super PAC Sanders leads among Latino voters: poll How the media fall in and out of love with candidates MORE (D-Minn.) and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg by 2 points. All those margins are within the poll’s margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.

Trump also leads former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination Meghan McCain to Joy Behar: 'You guys have done a piss-poor job of convincing me that I should vote for a Democrat' MORE 52 percent-48 percent, an advantage outside the poll’s margin of error.

Support in the head-to-heads is sharply split along gender lines. Trump leads all five Democratic contenders by double digits among men, while every Democrat leads the president by double digits among women, except Biden, who has an 8-point edge.

The poll shows Trump with an above-water approval rating, with 48 percent of registered voters approving of the job he’s doing and 44 percent disapproving. His disapproval rate is the lowest it’s ever been in the Emerson College poll.

Wednesday’s poll shows only minor differences from the same survey last month, in which Sanders again was the only Democrat to lead the president.

The Vermont Independent, a self-avowed democratic socialist, has repeatedly batted back claims that he is too progressive to defeat Trump, saying that his candidacy will spark a wave of voter turnout that will send him to the White House.

The Emerson College poll surveyed 1,250 registered voters from Feb. 16-18.