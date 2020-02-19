Biden slams Bloomberg over ads tying him to Obama

Joe Biden Joe BidenBloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination Meghan McCain to Joy Behar: 'You guys have done a piss-poor job of convincing me that I should vote for a Democrat' MORE unloaded on Democratic presidential rival Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Warren: Bloomberg making debate will show how other candidates handle 'an egomaniac billionaire' HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination MORE on Wednesday after the former New York City mayor released campaign ads seeking to tie himself to former President Obama.

Biden, who has repeatedly underscored his time serving as Obama’s vice president, hinted he would bring up Bloomberg’s past criticism of Obama when the two Democratic candidates meet in Las Vegas for Wednesday's primary debate.

“Welcome to the debates, Mike. We have a lot to catch up on about Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaScarborough: Media 'parroting' Trump economy when Obama's 'was much stronger' Trump rejects Obama taking credit for strong economy On The Trail: Democrats plan to hammer Trump on Social Security, Medicare MORE’s record,” Biden tweeted.

Welcome to the debates, Mike. We have a lot to catch up on about Barack Obama’s record. pic.twitter.com/bMYPLYwnfQ — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 19, 2020

The 90-second video features a mock ad from Bloomberg and slams the billionaire businessman for spending “a lot of money this year” to create ads to make voters “think I’m a fan of Barack Obama.”

The video then highlights Bloomberg's past criticism of the Affordable Care Act, climate change and Obama’s handing of racial issues.

“He passed a health care bill that does absolutely nothing to fix the big health care problems in this country,” Bloomberg says in a resurfaced clip from 2010. “It’s just a disgrace.”

“Obama did basically nothing. That administration did almost nothing,” Bloomberg also says in a clip from 2017 regarding the Obama administration’s efforts to tackle climate change.

The Biden ad goes on to highlight Bloomberg’s past affiliation with President Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau spends millions on ad campaign to mitigate fears on excluded citizenship question Bloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Democratic senator meets with Iranian foreign minister MORE, featuring several pictures of the two New York socialites together.

“I’m a friend of Donald Trump’s, he’s a New York icon,” Bloomberg said in a 2011 interview that’s shown in the ad.

The broadsides against Bloomberg comes as the former mayor pours hundreds of millions of his own dollars into an advertising spree, which has included videos in which he has tied himself to Obama.

“He’s been a leader throughout the country for the past 12 years, Michael Bloomberg is here,” Obama says in a 2013 clip featured in a Bloomberg ad released this week.

While several candidates have sought to tie themselves to Obama given his continued popularity with the Democratic base, Biden has put his eight years as vice president front and center, often touting his time in the “Obama-Biden administration.”

Bloomberg’s advertising blitz has led to a surge in polling, with national surveys showing him creeping into second and third place. His rise has led to a sharpening of attacks from the crowded primary field as candidates hope to blunt his momentum heading into Super Tuesday on March 3, when more than a dozen states hold voting in the presidential nominating contest.

Biden in the video released Wednesday accused Bloomberg of using his ad campaign to cover up his mayoral record, including his ties with Obama, saying in the video that “money can’t rewrite history.”