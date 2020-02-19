Environmental group ranks Bloomberg, Klobuchar last in climate plans

An environmental protection organization ranked Mike Bloomberg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar campaign gets first super PAC Sanders leads among Latino voters: poll How the media fall in and out of love with candidates MORE (D-Minn.) last in the presidential primary field based on each candidate’s proposed climate plans.

Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, and Klobuchar each received a score of just one out of 10 on the Center For Biological Diversity Action Fund’s updated climate scorecard released Wednesday.

The group measured the six candidates set to appear in Wednesday night’s Nevada debate on 10 actions to protect the climate.

Bloomberg and Klobuchar only received a point for a commitment to “end new fossil fuel leasing,” which all six candidates on the scorecard received credit for.

“The stark differences between how the candidates would address the climate crisis shouldn’t be glossed over,” Kassie Siegel, climate director at the Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund, said in a statement. “Bloomberg’s climate plan contains almost no bold executive actions, firm targets to curb greenhouse pollution, or spending to confront the emergency.”

In contrast, Siegel said, Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Warren: Bloomberg making debate will show how other candidates handle 'an egomaniac billionaire' HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Bloomberg making debate will show how other candidates handle 'an egomaniac billionaire' Klobuchar campaign gets first super PAC HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination MORE (D-Mass.), “would use the full power of the presidency and commit trillions to fight this greatest threat to our planet.”

Sanders received the highest score from the group, with a score of 10 out of 10 based on the qualities the group looked at. Warren was second, with eight out of 10, losing points in two categories: plans to to “phase out existing fossil fuel production” and to “transition to a publicly-owned power system.”

Klobuchar has differed from the progressives on fossil fuel policy, saying that she sees natural gas as a “transition fuel” to help the U.S. eventually become carbon neutral.

A statement from the group characterized proposals by Bloomberg and Klobuchar as the “vaguest and weakest climate plans.”

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegHuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination Sanders campaign expands operations in Michigan Sanders leads among Latino voters: poll MORE improved his score from a two out of 10 to a four out of 10 in the updated score, based on his new commitment on climate in his infrastructure plan released last month, the group said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination Meghan McCain to Joy Behar: 'You guys have done a piss-poor job of convincing me that I should vote for a Democrat' MORE received a two out of 10 from the group, including a second point for committing to prosecute big polluters in court.

The Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund did not include billionaire Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerSanders leads among Latino voters: poll The Memo: Vegas debate gives Democrats last chance to swing Nevada voters Poll: Sanders holds 19-point lead in Nevada MORE in the scorecard. Steyer failed to make the Wednesday night debate stage in Las Vegas.

A previous version of the scorecard ranked Klobuchar last and did not include Bloomberg.

Rachel Frazin contributed.