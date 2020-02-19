2020 Democratic candidates support Las Vegas casino workers on debate day

A slate of Democratic presidential candidates rallied with striking casino workers in Las Vegas on Wednesday as they work to attract support from labor groups ahead of the evening's primary debate and the Nevada caucuses on Saturday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, businessman Tom Steyer and Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) were all seen protesting with the workers, who are demanding a new contract at Palms Casino Resort.

Warren swarmed as she arrives with doughnuts for the Culinary 226 picket line outside The Palms pic.twitter.com/4eMPyu3pd0 — Jonathan Easley (@JonEasley) February 19, 2020

✅ Just hours before the Democratic Presidential Debate candidates show they stand with labor as they pick in front of @Palms this morning.



Hundreds gathered in solidarity for station casinoworkers fighting for a #ContractNow! pic.twitter.com/8lxU2650C4 — The Culinary Union (@Culinary226) February 19, 2020

“Proud to stand with the cooks, servers, bartenders, and housekeepers of @Culinary226 as they stand up for their right to organize,” Buttigieg tweeted after his appearance at the protest.

Proud to stand with the cooks, servers, bartenders, and housekeepers of @Culinary226 as they stand up for their right to organize. It's time for @Palms and others to follow the law. https://t.co/49RwmEe5HL — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 19, 2020

The demonstration was organized by Nevada’s powerful Culinary Workers Union, which holds significant sway in the Silver State. The group raised eyebrows after it squared off with supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Warren: Bloomberg making debate will show how other candidates handle 'an egomaniac billionaire' HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination MORE (I-Vt.) over his “Medicare for All” plan and later declined to endorse a 2020 candidate.

The Democratic White House hopefuls have scrambled for labor support throughout the campaign, seeking to win over working class voters who historically vote Democrat but defected to President Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau spends millions on ad campaign to mitigate fears on excluded citizenship question Bloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Democratic senator meets with Iranian foreign minister MORE in 2016.

The Saturday Nevada caucuses will be the first real test of candidates’ support among Hispanic voters, who could account for up to one-fifth of the primary electorate in the state.

Polls there show Sanders and Biden locked in contention for the top spot, with Warren trailing in third and Steyer making a push to break into the top tier.