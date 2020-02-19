Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada

The Committee to Protect the President, a pro-Trump super PAC, is running a Spanish-language ad in Nevada targeting former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination Meghan McCain to Joy Behar: 'You guys have done a piss-poor job of convincing me that I should vote for a Democrat' MORE on immigration during the Democratic primary debate Wednesday evening.

The ad shows images from 2014 when the Obama administration held children who came to the border unaccompanied in detention centers paired with misleading claims about the former administration.

“Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaScarborough: Media 'parroting' Trump economy when Obama's 'was much stronger' Trump rejects Obama taking credit for strong economy On The Trail: Democrats plan to hammer Trump on Social Security, Medicare MORE and Joe Biden promised to reform immigration,” the ad’s Spanish-speaking narrator says. “We didn’t know it was a lie. They separated families and put children in cages.

“Barack Obama and Joe Biden failed. Now, Joe Biden promised to reform immigration. Is he lying again? Joe Biden has lied before, don’t let him get away with it as president,” the ad continues.

Though the ad includes a mandatory disclosure at the end, it does not show President Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau spends millions on ad campaign to mitigate fears on excluded citizenship question Bloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Democratic senator meets with Iranian foreign minister MORE at all or compare the two politicians' stances on immigration. The ad also does not mention that the Trump administration separated children of asylum-seekers from their parents while they waited in custody for their cases to be heard.

The group spent a total of $225,000 on the TV ad and $30,000 on digital advertising, according to its Federal Election Commission filings.

Don't worry @JoeBiden and team, we'll be making sure the great people of the Battle Born State from all communities see enough of you tonight... on and off the debate stage might we add. https://t.co/NBMkhE9MoV — Defend Trump (@Defend_Trump) February 19, 2020

The ad comes as the Nevada caucuses approach on Saturday. The early primary state is seen as the first test of how the candidates perform among minority voters, particularly Latinos, who make up about 30 percent of the state’s population.

A recent poll showed Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Warren: Bloomberg making debate will show how other candidates handle 'an egomaniac billionaire' HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination MORE (I-Vt.) neck and neck for the Latino vote in Nevada.