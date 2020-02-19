Biden earns endorsement from former House impeachment manager

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Biden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say MORE gained a prominent endorsement Wednesday from former House impeachment manager Rep. Sylvia Garcia Sylvia GarciaTrump set to confront his impeachment foes Live coverage: Senators query impeachment managers, Trump defense Veronica Escobar to give Spanish-language response to Trump State of the Union address MORE (D-Texas).

Garcia’s endorsement marks the sixth from a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to back Biden. The bilingual freshman member of Congress praised the former vice president’s approach to helping working families.

“He understands that a quality education, access to affordable health care, and economic opportunities are essential in creating a pathway to the middle-class,” she said in a statement. “I know as president he will ensure that no one is left behind — and that’s why I’m proud to endorse him for President.”

The Texas Democrat cited her own experience as the reasoning for her support of Biden.

“I know first hand from my experiences growing up poor what a struggling working family looks like and I know the issues that matter to them,” she said. “My parents always taught me that with hard work, a good education, and faith in God, I could accomplish anything. I wish it were still that way today.”

The former vice president’s campaign touts more than 100 endorsements from Latino leaders across the country.

Texas will be an important battleground state in the Super Tuesday primaries on March 3, with 228 delegates, more than 15 percent of those available on the big primary day.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiDon't let 'welfare for all' advocates derail administration's food stamp program reforms Hillicon Valley: Officials worry about Nevada caucus technology after Iowa | Pelosi joins pressure campaign on Huawei | Workers at Kickstarter vote to unionize | Bezos launches B climate initiative Pelosi joins pressure campaign on Huawei MORE (D-Calif.) selected the Texas Democrat to serve as a House manager in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump Donald John TrumpFed saw risks to US economy fading before coronavirus spread quickened Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Britain announces immigration policy barring unskilled migrants MORE. The president was accused and then acquitted of obstructing Congress and abuse of power, when he asked the Ukrainian president to investigate Biden and his son, while withholding military aid from the country.