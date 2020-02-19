Harry Reid on 'Medicare for All': 'Not a chance in hell it would pass'

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid Harry Mason ReidThe Hill's Morning Report - Sanders on the rise as Nevada debate looms Bottom line Harry Reid: 'People should not be counting Joe Biden out of the race yet' MORE (D-Nev.) criticized Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Biden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say MORE's (I-Vt.) signature "Medicare for All" health care plan ahead of Wednesday night's Democratic presidential primary debate in Las Vegas.

While Reid said during an interview with ABC News's Rick Klein that he thinks "the world of Bernie Sanders," he called the progressive senator's health care plan "impractical."

"There’s not a chance in hell it would pass," Reid said in the podcast interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reid has spoken out about Medicare for All in the past, telling Vice last year he didn't think the plan could pass and that Democrats should instead focus on strengthening the Affordable Care Act.

The longtime senator also spoke highly of Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll 2020 Democratic candidates support Las Vegas casino workers on debate day Sanders takes lead in new Hill/HarrisX poll MORE (D-Mass.), who has touted a version of Medicare for All, and remarked about former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBiden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say Sanders takes lead in new Hill/HarrisX poll Bloomberg campaign warns of 'insurmountable' Sanders lead if moderates split votes MORE, who will make his debut in the Democratic presidential primary debates in Las Vegas.

"One of the things that I feel very good about is that I discovered Elizabeth Warren, brought her to Washington when we had the Wall Street collapse," Reid said. "She became head of the oversight committee and did a really good job ... so I think the world of Elizabeth Warren."

Of Bloomberg, Reid said: "He has, like a lot of candidates, a lot of warts and pimples."

"But the one thing I have to say about him is no one in the country has done more in climate and guns than he has. So I respect him if for no other reason, those two things that he's done I think have been wonderful," Reid added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reid admitted in the ABC interview that he does have a favorite among the remaining candidates but refused to make an endorsement, saying that he preferred to "stay out of it."

"I want the caucus to go unhindered by anything that I'm doing wrong," he said.

Sanders, Warren and Bloomberg will join three other candidates on the debate stage Wednesday night in Las Vegas as the candidates battle for support ahead of the Nevada caucuses on Saturday.