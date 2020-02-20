On the Trail: Senate GOP hopefuls tie themselves to Trump

CHARLOTTE -- When Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisErnst endorses bipartisan Grassley-Wyden bill to lower drug prices Trump pick for Fed seat takes bipartisan fire Three Senate primaries to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (R-N.C.) hit the airwaves with his first television advertisement asking voters to give him another six years in office, he let President Trump Donald John TrumpFed saw risks to US economy fading before coronavirus spread quickened Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Britain announces immigration policy barring unskilled migrants MORE speak for him.

Tillis "has been a warrior ... really a warrior, when we needed him most," Trump said in footage from a rally in July. "Make sure he gets re-elected."

In Georgia, Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsTrump adviser presses House investigators to make Bezos testify House to vote Thursday on removing ERA ratification deadline Anti-abortion group backs Loeffler's election campaign after opposing her Senate appointment MORE (R) castigated his Senate primary opponent, appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerProgressive group backs Senate candidates in Georgia, Iowa Overnight Health Care: Trump budget calls for cutting Medicaid, ACA by T | Trump proposes removing FDA authority over tobacco | Lawmakers frustrated by lack of emergency funds for coronavirus Anti-abortion group backs Loeffler's election campaign after opposing her Senate appointment MORE (R), for sitting on the sidelines in 2016 after contributing almost $1 million to outside groups working on behalf of 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyTrump looms as flashpoint in Alabama Senate battle Mellman: Primary elections aren't general elections On The Trail: Democrats plan to hammer Trump on Social Security, Medicare MORE. Loeffler's allies shot back, accusing Collins of putting Georgia's electoral votes -- and Trump's presidency -- on the line by jumping into the 2020 Senate race.

And in Alabama, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsTrump looms as flashpoint in Alabama Senate battle Trump tweets test Attorney General Barr The Hill's Morning Report - Sanders on the rise as Nevada debate looms MORE, the first major congressional Republican to back Trump in 2016, is facing off against a prominent rival who invoked God when speaking of the president.

"I say it with all of my heart, God sent us Donald Trump, because God knew we were in trouble," former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville (R) said in a radio spot that hit stations last month.

Across the country, GOP Senate candidates are almost obsessively focused on Trump, a sign of his sky-high popularity among Republican voters. Their absolute devotion to Trump is a calculated risk: balancing the need to win over voters who will turn out to support the president, but who are not enamored of more traditional Republicans on the ballot, against the potential that Trump could become an unpopular albatross with centrists and independents.

"It's Republican identity politics. For Republicans, Trump is 'our guy' -- the one who gives voice to their anger and resentment," said John Pitney, a political scientist at Claremont McKenna College and a former top official at the Republican National Committee during the George H.W. Bush administration. "To side with Trump is to be strong and join the fight. To split with Trump is to show weakness, or worse, to side with the enemy on the other side of the field."

The candidates tying themselves so closely to the president are running in both deeply Republican states and in swing states that shade toward Democrats.

In Kansas, a state Trump carried by more than 20 percentage points in 2016, the three leading Republicans vying to replace retiring Sen. Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick RobertsKobach says he discussed his Senate bid with Trump Republicans expect Trump to withdraw controversial Fed nominee Celebrating and expanding upon five years of the ABLE Act MORE (R) spent a recent debate invoking Trump's name as often as possible.

Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who served on Trump's transition team, touted his influence over the president’s hard-line stance on immigration. Rep. Roger Marshall Roger W. MarshallKobach says he discussed his Senate bid with Trump Senate Democrats outraise Republicans, but GOP has cash edge Pompeo tells McConnell he's not running for Senate MORE said he had spoken with Trump by phone after a recent Fox News appearance. State Sen. Susan Wagle pledged to "stand with President Trump."

In Colorado, a state Trump lost by 5 points, Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerErnst endorses bipartisan Grassley-Wyden bill to lower drug prices Senate Democrats pressure Trump to drop ObamaCare lawsuit Impeachment fallout threatens to upend battle for Senate MORE (R) has shown no signs of distancing himself from the president. Gardner will attend a rally with Trump in Colorado Springs on Thursday, celebrating the administration's decision to move the Bureau of Land Management headquarters from Washington to Grand Junction.

Trump on Wednesday rallied with another potentially vulnerable incumbent in a swing state, Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyOvernight Health Care: Ernst endorses bipartisan bill to lower drug prices | US partnering with drugmakers on coronavirus vaccine | UN chief says virus poses 'enormous' risks McSally ties Democratic rival Kelly to Sanders in new ad Ernst endorses bipartisan Grassley-Wyden bill to lower drug prices MORE (R-Ariz.). Polls have shown McSally trailing Mark Kelly, the retired astronaut and husband of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D).

Democrats are certain to tie their opponents to Trump in states where it suits them.

North Carolina Democrats gleefully forward polling that shows Tillis and Trump with higher unfavorable ratings than favorable ratings; Colorado Democrats have highlighted Trump's coming visit with Gardner; and in Maine, Democrats have repeatedly aired Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsSusan Collins in statistical tie with Democratic challenger: poll Ernst endorses bipartisan Grassley-Wyden bill to lower drug prices Senate braces for fight over impeachment whistleblower testimony MORE's (R) comments that Trump had learned a lesson from his impeachment trial, in which she voted to acquit.

"Candidates who embrace Trump win the support of the primary electorate but jeopardize their chances in general elections," Pitney said.

Republican strategists said the move to embrace Trump is a reflection of his command over their party's base voters -- voters who see Trump as a welcome departure from broken promises of past GOP administrations.

"I look at it as a box to be checked. Every Republican candidate in a Republican state must make their loyalty to the president explicitly clear," said Brent Buchanan, a Republican pollster tracking the race in Alabama.

Trump's poll numbers among Republican voters, which he touts frequently on Twitter, mean there is little incentive and little room for GOP candidates to differentiate themselves. Two candidates who tried to do so in 2016, Sens. Kelly Ayotte Kelly Ann AyotteGOP fears Trump backlash in suburbs Trump makes rare trip to Clinton state, hoping to win back New Hampshire Key endorsements: A who's who in early states MORE (R-N.H.) and Mark Kirk Mark Steven KirkBiden campaign releases video to explain 'what really happened in Ukraine' Why Republicans are afraid to call a key witness in the impeachment inquiry Ex-Rep. Duffy to join lobbying firm BGR MORE (R-Ill.), lost their reelection bids.

"Clearly neither candidate can afford to be considered as someone who doesn’t support Trump and his agenda," said Jay Williams, a Republican strategist in Georgia who is unaffiliated in the Senate race. "There is no space to carve out as a moderate on Trump if you want to make the runoff. There aren’t enough votes on our side, assuming the Democrats coalesce behind one candidate."

Even in swing states, Republicans see an advantage to tying themselves to the president, especially if Democrats nominate a challenger like Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Biden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say MORE (I-Vt.).

"With Sen. Tillis's opponents now vowing to support whoever the Democrats nominate for president, even Bernie Sanders, they have made clear that they are running on socialism. Sen. Tillis, on the other hand, is running on his record of partnering with President Trump on pro-growth policies that have our economy booming," said Andrew Romeo, Tillis's campaign spokesman.

It is clear that Trump, too, is paying attention. He recently tweeted a Kansas poll that showed Kobach and Marshall running neck and neck for the Republican nomination. He has hinted publicly that he may step in to mediate the rift between Loeffler and Collins in Georgia. And his embrace of Tillis helped convince a wealthy businessman, Garland Tucker, to drop a planned primary challenge.

"President Trump has unprecedented popularity within the Republican Party and is also attracting the support of Democrats and Independents," said Tim Murtaugh, a Trump campaign spokesman. "Where the president does well, all Republicans will do well."

On The Trail is a reported column by Reid Wilson, primarily focused on the 2020 elections.