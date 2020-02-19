Bloomberg, Sanders, Biden beat Trump in head-to-heads in North Carolina: poll

Democratic presidential candidates Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBiden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say Sanders takes lead in new Hill/HarrisX poll Bloomberg campaign warns of 'insurmountable' Sanders lead if moderates split votes MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Biden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Biden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say MORE are leading President Trump Donald John TrumpFed saw risks to US economy fading before coronavirus spread quickened Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Britain announces immigration policy barring unskilled migrants MORE in theoretical head-to-head races in North Carolina, according to a poll released Wednesday.

A SurveyUSA poll sponsored by Raleigh station WRAL-TV showed Bloomberg with the highest lead over Trump, with the former New York City mayor getting 49 percent of the vote and the president receiving 43 percent.

Sanders also beats the president in a match-up, with the Vermont senator getting 50 percent and Trump getting 45 percent. Biden leads by 4 percentage points, beating Trump 49 percent to 45 percent.

Those three candidates were the only Democratic candidates to come out on top when up against Trump. Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll 2020 Democratic candidates support Las Vegas casino workers on debate day What to watch in the debate tonight MORE ended up slightly behind Trump at 45 percent to 46 percent, within the 2.5 percentage point margin of error.

Meanwhile, Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll 2020 Democratic candidates support Las Vegas casino workers on debate day Sanders takes lead in new Hill/HarrisX poll MORE (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar2020 Democratic candidates support Las Vegas casino workers on debate day Democratic senators ask DOJ watchdog to expand Giuliani probe What to watch in the debate tonight MORE (D-Minn.) both lost to Trump in their races by 4 percentage points. The president received 48 percent when up against Warren and 46 percent against Klobuchar.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardSanders takes lead in new Hill/HarrisX poll The Hill's Campaign Report: Bloomberg to face off with rivals at Nevada debate Where the 2020 Democrats stand on taxes MORE (D-Hawaii) and billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll 2020 Democratic candidates support Las Vegas casino workers on debate day Sanders takes lead in new Hill/HarrisX poll MORE were not put in match-ups against Trump.

The North Carolina primary will take place on March 3, along with 14 other states. North Carolina could serve as a battleground state in the 2020 general election.

The SurveyUSA poll surveyed 2,760 adults, of which 2,366 are registered, from Feb. 13 to 16. The margin of error for the match-ups is 2.5 percentage points.