Klobuchar says woman winning nomination might stop sexism online

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar2020 Democratic candidates support Las Vegas casino workers on debate day Democratic senators ask DOJ watchdog to expand Giuliani probe What to watch in the debate tonight MORE (D-Minn.) said at Wednesday’s Democratic presidential primary debate that a woman winning the Democratic nomination might “stop sexism on the internet.”

The Minnesota senator announced her idea after Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Biden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say MORE (I-Vt.) said women on his campaign experienced “the most ugly, sexist, racist attacks.”

"I have an idea for how we can stop sexism on the internet: We can nominate a woman for a candidate for president of the United States,” Klobuchar said.

“I think that might go a long way if we showed our stuff as a party,” she added.

Klobuchar’s comments followed a tense exchange between Sanders and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll 2020 Democratic candidates support Las Vegas casino workers on debate day What to watch in the debate tonight MORE regarding alleged threats from Sanders’s supporters against leaders of the Nevada Culinary Union.

Sanders supporters allegedly harassed union leaders after they criticized his "Medicare for All" plan. Sanders said he had disavowed those supporters.

Klobuchar is looking to build on her strong performance at the New Hampshire primary last week, when she came in third. The Nevada caucuses take place on Saturday.