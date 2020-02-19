Sanders defends online supporters: 'I don't think' my fans are aggressive

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Biden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say MORE (I-Vt.) defended his online supporters during a heated moment in Wednesday night's debate, explaining that he does not believe they are especially aggressive or critical of other Democrats online.

Sanders clashed with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll 2020 Democratic candidates support Las Vegas casino workers on debate day What to watch in the debate tonight MORE (D) during the debate. Buttigieg said Sanders's supporters were "at war" with culinary union leaders in Nevada who were critical of Sanders's health care plan.

"Why did this pattern arise? Why is it especially the case among your supporters?" Buttigieg asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don't believe it is especially the case," Sanders responded.

"That's just not true," Buttigieg shot back.

Sanders says the Russians are using his name to divide the Democratic Party, and Buttigieg schools him on leadership. and how his campaign motivates the ugly behavior of his supporters.#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Clbg1ZFPu0 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 20, 2020

Sanders then reiterated his support for unions and questioned whether anyone would believe that his supporters would attack union leaders.

The moment was one of many clashes between Sanders and Buttigieg, who emerged as the leading candidates out of both the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary earlier this month.