Buttigieg after Warren hits his 'PowerPoint' plan: 'I'm more of a Microsoft Word guy'

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll 2020 Democratic candidates support Las Vegas casino workers on debate day What to watch in the debate tonight MORE on Wednesday night pushed back on an attack line from Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll 2020 Democratic candidates support Las Vegas casino workers on debate day Sanders takes lead in new Hill/HarrisX poll MORE (D-Mass.) mocking him for having a "PowerPoint" health care plan.

Warren said during the Democratic presidential primary debate in Las Vegas that Buttigieg’s plan is “paper thin” and would leave “millions of people unable to afford their health care.”

"It’s not a plan. It’s a PowerPoint,” Warren said.

“I'm more of a Microsoft Word guy,” Buttigieg quipped, pointing to viewers to his website. “I don’t know if there are any PowerPoints on it.”

WARREN, after months of being pummeled on her health plan, turns the issue around on her rivals.



— BUTTIGIEG’s plan is just “a powerpoint”



— KLOBUCHAR’s plan is “a post-it note”



— SANDERS’ camp “relentlessly attacks” anyone who asks questions pic.twitter.com/YCvv6XAd2s — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) February 20, 2020

The Buttigieg campaign promptly sent out a press release with a link to his plan, which he has often called “Medicare for All Who Want It.”

Warren also took a swipe at Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar2020 Democratic candidates support Las Vegas casino workers on debate day Democratic senators ask DOJ watchdog to expand Giuliani probe What to watch in the debate tonight MORE's (D-Minn.) health plan.

“Amy’s plan is even less, it’s a Post-it note: insert plan here,” Warren said.

“Post-it notes were invented in my state,” Klobuchar pointed out, before elaborating on her own plan.