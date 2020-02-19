Buttigieg says Sanders needs to release full medical records

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll 2020 Democratic candidates support Las Vegas casino workers on debate day What to watch in the debate tonight MORE said during Wednesday's Democratic debate that Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Biden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say MORE (I-Vt.) needs to release his medical records after the progressive senator said on Tuesday he would not do so during his presidential bid

"Transparency matters, especially living through the Trump era," Buttigieg said at the debate hosted by NBC News in Las Vegas. "Under President Obama, the standard was that the president would release full medical records, do a physical, and release the readout, and I think that's the standard we should hold ourselves to as well."

"President Trump Donald John TrumpFed saw risks to US economy fading before coronavirus spread quickened Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Britain announces immigration policy barring unskilled migrants MORE lowered that standard. He said that just a letter from a doctor, and now a lot of folks on stage are saying that's enough," the presidential candidate continued. "I am certainly prepared to get a physical, put out the results, and I think everyone here should be willing to do the same."

Sanders said on Tuesday he would not be releasing any more medical records during the campaign, claiming he's already revealed enough information to quell any concerns about his physical health.

“We have released, I think ... quite as much as any other candidate has. We released two rather detailed letters from cardiologists, and we released a letter that came from the head of the U.S. Congress medical group, the physicians there. So I think we have released a detailed report, and I’m comfortable with what we have done,” Sanders said.

“If you think I’m not in good health, come on out with me on the campaign trail and I’ll let you introduce me to the three or four rallies a day that we do,” he continued.

Sanders has faced scrutiny about his physical health since he suffered a heart attack on the campaign trail in October.