Warren defends Klobuchar during debate: 'This is not right'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) defended her Democratic primary opponent Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) during Wednesday night's debate as her knowledge of diplomacy came into question.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg pointed out how Klobuchar, a fellow moderate, was unable to name the president of Mexico after a forum in Nevada last week. He also pointed out how her committee assignments put her in a position to deal with policy regarding Mexico, leading to a heated exchange between the two.

"Are you trying to say that I’m dumb — are you mocking me here, Pete?” Klobuchar said. “I said I made an error; people sometimes forget names. I am the one who has the experience based on passing over 100 bills.”

Warren, who moments earlier called Klobuchar’s health care plan a Post-it note, came to the Minnesota senator's defense.

“Can I defend Sen. Klobuchar for a minute?” Warren said. “This is not right. I understand that she forgot the name. It happens. It happens to everybody on this stage."

Warren said it was unfair to determine Klobuchar's understanding of foreign policy with Mexico based on a single instance.

"Look, you want to ask about whether or not you understand trade policy with Mexico? Have at it. If you get it wrong, you ought to be held accountable. You want to ask about autonomy, you ought to be held accountable. You want to ask about a thousand different issues and you get it wrong, you ought to be held accountable," she said. "Let's be clear: missing a name all by itself does not indicate that you do not understand what is going on."