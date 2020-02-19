Trump Jr. retweets Warren attack on Bloomberg: 'It was a 'short' campaign'

President Trump Donald John TrumpFed saw risks to US economy fading before coronavirus spread quickened Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Britain announces immigration policy barring unskilled migrants MORE’s son Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a clip of Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll 2020 Democratic candidates support Las Vegas casino workers on debate day Sanders takes lead in new Hill/HarrisX poll MORE (D-Mass.) attacking former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg during Wednesday night's Democratic primary debate in Las Vegas.

The original post Trump Jr. retweeted said “The end of Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBiden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say Sanders takes lead in new Hill/HarrisX poll Bloomberg campaign warns of 'insurmountable' Sanders lead if moderates split votes MORE in 2:19,” to which Trump Jr. responded, “It was a ‘short’ campaign.”

It was a "short" campaign. https://t.co/w4nRYk9ma6 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip shows the Massachusetts senator digging into Bloomberg about his alleged disparaging comments on women.

”I hope you heard what his defense was: ‘I’ve been nice to some women,' ” Warren said, which sparked laughter and cheers from the crowd and an eye roll from the former mayor.

“That just doesn’t cut it,” she added.

Warren then attacked Bloomberg for having some of his female employees sign nondisclosure agreements, preventing them from speaking about any harassment or gender discrimination. She asked the former mayor directly multiple times if he would release these women from their agreements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have a very few nondisclosure agreements,” he responded, adding that “none of them accuse me of doing anything other than maybe they didn’t like a joke I told.”

The former mayor maintained that both parties who signed the agreement “wanted to keep it quiet.”

“We are not going to beat Donald Trump with a man, who has who knows how many nondisclosure agreements and the drip, drip, drip of stories women saying they have been harassed and discriminated against,” Warren snapped back.

Bloomberg launched his campaign late in the game in November after originally announcing he would not run for president.