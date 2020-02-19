Bloomberg hits progressive rivals at debate: 'We're not going to throw out capitalism'

Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBiden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say Sanders takes lead in new Hill/HarrisX poll Bloomberg campaign warns of 'insurmountable' Sanders lead if moderates split votes MORE hit his progressive rivals at Wednesday’s Las Vegas debate while defending how much money he has earned throughout his career.



“I can’t think of a way to make it easier for Donald Trump Donald John TrumpFed saw risks to US economy fading before coronavirus spread quickened Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Britain announces immigration policy barring unskilled migrants MORE to get reelected than listening to this conversation,” Bloomberg said, responding to an attack from Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Biden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say MORE (I-Vt.). “This is ridiculous. We’re not going to throw out capitalism. We tried that. Other countries tried that. It’s called communism, and it just didn’t work.”

Sanders called the remark a "cheap shot," and the other Democratic candidates ripped Bloomberg for his billionaire status, with Sanders calling the U.S. economic system “corrupt” and the distribution of wealth “grotesque and immoral.”

“I can’t speak for all billionaires,” Bloomberg said responded. “All I know is I’m very lucky, made a lot of money and I'm giving it all away to make this country better. And a good chunk of it goes to the Democratic Party as well.”

The former mayor’s response prompted NBC News’s Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddCandidates make electability arguments, talk Bloomberg as focus turns to more diverse states Biden says he has to do 'really well' in South Carolina Biden urges Sanders to take accountability for supporters' threats on culinary union MORE to ask, “Should you have earned that much money?”

“Yes, I’ve worked very hard for it, and I’m giving it away,” Bloomberg answered.

Sanders also proposed that workers be “able to share the benefits” of the wealthy’s profits to level out income inequality.

Bloomberg also touted in the debate that he is the only candidate on the stage to start a business.

Bloomberg was an immediate target for other Democratic candidates during his first debate appearance of the 2020 presidential campaign.