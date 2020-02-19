Trump campaign accuses Democratic Party of having 'full-scale meltdown' after debate

President Trump Donald John TrumpFed saw risks to US economy fading before coronavirus spread quickened Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Britain announces immigration policy barring unskilled migrants MORE’s reelection campaign asserted that the Democratic Party is having a “full-scale meltdown” after Wednesday’s Las Vegas debate aired.

The Trump campaign’s national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany released a statement on Twitter, warning that none of the Democratic candidates would “be able to go toe to toe with President Trump in November.”

“The Democrat Party is in the midst of a full-scale meltdown. Americans are watching the party of JFK be torn apart by anti-job socialists and anti-worker globalists who want to control every aspect of Americans’ lives,” she said in the statement.

“This train wreck is nothing compared to what they would do to our country,” she added.

McEnany released the statement after a contentious debate ahead of Saturday’s Nevada caucuses. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Biden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say MORE (I-Vt.) and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, in particular, clashed on several issues, including on income inequality and capitalism.

Bloomberg took to the debate stage for the first time Wednesday, making him a popular target for the other 2020 Democrats.

At the same time as the debate, the president held a rally in Phoenix, the first of three nights in a row of rallies.