Warren is most-tweeted-about Democrat during Wednesday's debate: Twitter

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was the member of the 2020 Democratic field who was the focus of the most tweets after Wednesday night's debate in Las Vegas, according to Twitter.

Twitter announced after the end of the ninth primary debate that Warren was the most-tweeted-about Democratic candidate following her fiery performance during Wednesday's debate, which began with a pointed attack aimed at Mike Bloomberg over his record as former New York City mayor.

In second place on the ranking of candidates by volume of tweets was Bloomberg, who found himself the target of nearly every candidate on the debate stage, including several sharp attacks from rivals in the opening minutes of the program. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), considered the current front-runner of the 2020 field, rounded up third place in the rankings.

These were the most Tweeted about Democratic presidential candidates during tonight's #DemDebate. pic.twitter.com/xT6RkkC9wC — TwitterGov (@TwitterGov) February 20, 2020

Warren's dominance in the Twitter conversation appeared to coincide with a spike in donations to her campaign, which revealed to The Hill on Wednesday evening that the opening minutes of the debate constituted the strongest fundraising performance of the Massachusetts senator's campaign so far.

President Trump remained the top topic on Twitter amid the debate, according to Twitter's government-focused account, as the Democrats discussed their plans for defeating Trump in November and the president rallied his own supporters in Nevada the same evening.

These were the most Tweeted about US politicians during tonight's #DemDebate. pic.twitter.com/gTUTz9xOKm — TwitterGov (@TwitterGov) February 20, 2020

Wednesday's debate marked the ninth of the Democratic primary contest and the last before voters in Nevada head to caucuses on Saturday.