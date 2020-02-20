Trump rips Bloomberg's debate performance as 'stumbling, bumbling and grossly incompetent'

President Trump Donald John TrumpFed saw risks to US economy fading before coronavirus spread quickened Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Britain announces immigration policy barring unskilled migrants MORE in an early morning tweet mocked Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBiden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say Sanders takes lead in new Hill/HarrisX poll Bloomberg campaign warns of 'insurmountable' Sanders lead if moderates split votes MORE after his rough Democratic presidential primary debate debut, calling the former New York City mayor "grossly incompetent."

"Mini Mike Bloomberg’s debate performance tonight was perhaps the worst in the history of debates, and there have been some really bad ones," Trump tweeted.

"He was stumbling, bumbling and grossly incompetent. If this doesn’t knock him out of the race, nothing will. Not so easy to do what I did!" he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mini Mike Bloomberg’s debate performance tonight was perhaps the worst in the history of debates, and there have been some really bad ones. He was stumbling, bumbling and grossly incompetent. If this doesn’t knock him out of the race, nothing will. Not so easy to do what I did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

Trump's tweet echoed his remarks at a rally in Phoenix Wednesday night while the debate was taking place.

“Now they have a new member of the crew, mini Mike,” Trump told the crowd of supporters. “We call him ‘no boxes.’”

“I hear he’s getting pounded tonight,” Trump went on. “I hear they’re pounding him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bloomberg struggled to find his footing in Democratic primary debate in Las Vegas. It was the ninth primary debate so far, and his fellow candidates' experience on the stage shone through.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll 2020 Democratic candidates support Las Vegas casino workers on debate day Sanders takes lead in new Hill/HarrisX poll MORE (D-Mass.) wasted no time going after Bloomberg after the debate began.

"Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop and frisk," Warren said. "Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar2020 Democratic candidates support Las Vegas casino workers on debate day Democratic senators ask DOJ watchdog to expand Giuliani probe What to watch in the debate tonight MORE (D-Minn.) added later: ""I don't think you look at Donald Trump and say we need someone richer than Donald Trump in the White House."