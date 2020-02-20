Three members of Congress endorse Bloomberg after raucous debate

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg picked up three more congressional endorsements, despite struggling in his primary debate debut Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Democratic Reps. Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerDemocrats tear into Trump's speech: It was a 'MAGA rally' The Hill's 12:30 Report: Pelosi plans to send impeachment articles next week The lawmakers who bucked their parties on the war powers resolution MORE (N.J.), Nita Lowey Nita Sue LoweyOvernight Defense: Senate votes to rein in Trump war powers on Iran | Pentagon shifting .8B to border wall | US, Taliban negotiate seven-day 'reduction in violence' Pentagon transferring .8 billion to border wall Democrats should firmly commit to not bring back earmarks MORE (N.Y.) and Pete Aguilar Peter (Pete) Ray AguilarDCCC unveils initial dozen candidates for 'Red to Blue' program Senate removes 'white nationalist' from measure to screen military enlistees: report Hispanic Caucus dedicates Day of the Dead altar to migrants who died in US custody MORE (Calif.) all pledged their support to the billionaire, giving Bloomberg a total of 15 congressional endorsements, second to only former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Biden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say MORE, who has over three times that amount.

Each lawmaker has a strong connection – either political or personal – to the former New York mayor, The Associated Press reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, Howard Wolfson, Lowey's former chief of staff, was a longtime Bloomberg aide and is now a top adviser to his campaign.

Bloomberg also campaigned for Gottheimer in 2018 and the New York congressman's brother-in-law, Bradley Tusk, managed Bloomberg reelection campaign in 2009.

Aguilar, chief deputy whip of the House Democratic Caucus, got support from Independence USA PAC – a Bloomberg political group – during a tough 2014 congressional race.

Aguilar, also a former mayor, cited Bloomberg's knowledge of tough issues “at both the national and local levels” and his “track record as a former mayor on gun safety and climate," according to the AP.

Rival Democrats repeatedly targeted Bloomberg in the debate Wednesday night in Las Vegas, launching tacks in the first minutes of the event.

--This report was updated at 8:46 a.m.