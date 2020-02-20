Warren, Klobuchar get most talking time in Vegas debate

Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll 2020 Democratic candidates support Las Vegas casino workers on debate day Sanders takes lead in new Hill/HarrisX poll MORE (Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar2020 Democratic candidates support Las Vegas casino workers on debate day Democratic senators ask DOJ watchdog to expand Giuliani probe What to watch in the debate tonight MORE (Minn.) got the most speaking time during Wednesday's presidential primary debate in Las Vegas ahead of the Nevada caucus.

The only two women on the stage each spoke for more than 16 minutes during the debate, according to a minute-by-minute speaking time tracker from NBC News. Warren led the candidates with 16 minutes, 35 seconds of speaking time, while Klobuchar finished with just more than 16 minutes.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Biden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say MORE (I-Vt.), considered to be the front-runner in the field following strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire, came in third with 15 minutes and 15 seconds of speaking time. Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll 2020 Democratic candidates support Las Vegas casino workers on debate day What to watch in the debate tonight MORE spoke for 14 minutes, 49 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Biden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say MORE and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBiden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say Sanders takes lead in new Hill/HarrisX poll Bloomberg campaign warns of 'insurmountable' Sanders lead if moderates split votes MORE, who was on a debate stage for the first time during the 2020 cycle Thursday night, both received about 13 minutes and 20 seconds of talking time.

This was the first debate in which the female candidates enjoyed the most time to speak, The New York Times noted.

Warren used much of the debate to target her opponents, repeatedly going after Bloomberg over policies such as stop and frisk, a policing tactic that led to a disproportionate number of stops for minorities while he was New York mayor. Warren also took aim at Bloomberg over his history of using nondisclosure agreements to privately settle complaints with former employees.

Her debate performance came following disappointing showings in the first two voting states and as she tries to bolster support ahead of Super Tuesday.

The candidates talked about a host of issues in Las Vegas, with much attention paid to health care, environmental issues and economic inequality.