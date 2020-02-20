Warren campaign touts $2.8 million haul on debate day

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll 2020 Democratic candidates support Las Vegas casino workers on debate day Sanders takes lead in new Hill/HarrisX poll MORE’s (D-Mass.) presidential campaign raked in $2.8 million on Wednesday as she was buoyed by a strong debate performance in Las Vegas.

Warren’s campaign announced the haul early Thursday morning, saying it was its “best debate day of the entire campaign.”

We just had our best debate day of the entire campaign, raising more than $2.8 million.



Will you chip in $2 right now to keep the momentum going? We can only do this together. https://t.co/uXvKIOKVrW — Team Warren (@TeamWarren) February 20, 2020

The Massachusetts lawmaker’s debate performance appeared to have directly contributed to the fundraising spike, raising $425,000 in a 30-minute span during the event.

.@ewarren's campaign has raised $425,000 in the last 30 minutes. https://t.co/GnrrPJXuDe — Caitlin Mitchell (@k8thegr8est) February 20, 2020

Warren played offense against almost all of the five other Democrats on the stage in Las Vegas Wednesday night, but launched particularly piercing broadsides against former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBiden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say Sanders takes lead in new Hill/HarrisX poll Bloomberg campaign warns of 'insurmountable' Sanders lead if moderates split votes MORE over his past rhetoric about women and the stop-and-frisk policing policy he oversaw.

“A billionaire who calls women 'fat broads' and 'horse-faced lesbians,' and no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump Donald John TrumpFed saw risks to US economy fading before coronavirus spread quickened Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Britain announces immigration policy barring unskilled migrants MORE, I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg,” Warren said in her opening remarks. “Democrats will not win if we have a nominee with a history ... of harassing women and supporting racist policies like redlining and stop and frisk. ... Democrats take a huge risk if we substitute one arrogant billionaire for another.”

She later said the stop-and-frisk policy "targeted communities of color, it targeted black and brown men from the beginning."

"And if you want to issue a real apology, then the apology has to start with the intent of the plan as it was put together and the willful ignorance, day by day by day, of admitting what was happening even as people protested in your own street,” Warren added.

It was not immediately clear if Warren’s fundraising boost from her debate would correlate with a rise in polling. Warren has seen her numbers slip since her third- and fourth-place finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire and she is looking for a bounce in Nevada’s caucuses Saturday, where polls show her trailing Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Biden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Biden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say MORE.