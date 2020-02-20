Warren endorsed by Black Lives Matter co-founder's Black to the Future Action Fund

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll 2020 Democratic candidates support Las Vegas casino workers on debate day Sanders takes lead in new Hill/HarrisX poll MORE (D-Mass.) was endorsed for president by Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza's Black to the Future Action Fund on Thursday.

Garza posted on Twitter that her political organization and think tank would back Warren in its first presidential endorsement.

“At @BlackToTheFutu1, we’re all in for @ewarren,” she posted, linking to an interview with Axios.

"Elizabeth has a clear, progressive plan to change the policies and practices that leave Black communities out and keep us falling behind," Garza added in a statement.

Warren celebrated the endorsement with a tweet, saying she was “deeply grateful.”

“I will continue to listen and learn from you, and I ask that you continue to hold me accountable as we fight together for big, structural change,” she posted.

Thank you, @AliciaGarza and @BlackToTheFutu1! I’m deeply grateful for your endorsement. I will continue to listen and learn from you, and I ask that you continue to hold me accountable as we fight together for big, structural change. https://t.co/htU6aTTM3t — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 20, 2020

Warren added in a statement that she was "deeply humbled" and ready "to build a country and government that works for Black families and communities across the country."

Black to the Future Action Fund released a six-part black agenda for 2020 candidates to follow, including the most commonly mentioned issues from 30,000 black Americans around the country after the group conducted a 2018 listening tour.

Warren also earned the endorsement of Black Womxn For, a group of more than 100 black female activists.

The Massachusetts senator has struggled recently in the Democratic presidential primary after poor performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, but she had a great fundraising night Wednesday following a Las Vegas primary debate in which she repeatedly slammed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBiden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say Sanders takes lead in new Hill/HarrisX poll Bloomberg campaign warns of 'insurmountable' Sanders lead if moderates split votes MORE.

Although this is its first presidential endorsement, Black to the Future Action Fund has endorsed candidates lower on the ballot including Democrat Stacey Abrams, who ran for Georgia governor, and Rep. Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathDemocratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises The Hill's Campaign Report: Rising Klobuchar, Buttigieg face test in diverse states Conservative women's group rolls out new GOP endorsements for 2020 MORE (D-Ga.).