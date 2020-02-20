Warren predicts Bloomberg will spend more 'to erase everyone's memory' of debate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll 2020 Democratic candidates support Las Vegas casino workers on debate day Sanders takes lead in new Hill/HarrisX poll MORE (D-Mass.) predicted Thursday that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBiden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say Sanders takes lead in new Hill/HarrisX poll Bloomberg campaign warns of 'insurmountable' Sanders lead if moderates split votes MORE will go on another campaign spending spree in an attempt to erase the memory of his rocky performance in the previous night's Democratic presidential primary debate in Las Vegas.

“You know what I’ll bet he’s doing right now? I’ll bet he’s reaching in his pocket and spending $100 million more on advertising to try to erase everyone’s memory of what happened last night," Warren told "The View."

Wednesday was Bloomberg's primary debate debut and his fellow candidates hammered him over his record as a billionaire businessman and as mayor of New York.

"Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop and frisk," Warren said at the beginning of the debate. "Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another."

Warren on Thursday also rebuked a claim that Bloomberg's campaign had made earlier in the week that the primary race was now a two-man race between Bloomberg and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Biden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say MORE (I-Vt.).

“I take exception to that," she said. "I’ve been told to sit down and be quiet enough in my life. I’m ready to stay in this fight.”

Warren's campaign announced earlier on Thursday that it had raised $2.8 million on Wednesday thanks to Warren's strong debate performance.