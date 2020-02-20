Bloomberg faces criticism for tweet showing altered debate moment

Mike Bloomberg is facing criticism after his presidential campaign on Thursday tweeted out a video from the previous night’s debate that was selectively edited to make it appear that his fellow candidates fell into a lengthy silence when he asked if any of them have started their own business.

Bloomberg’s Twitter account posted the video, which shows the former New York mayor and businessman posing the question on stage in Las Vegas.

“I’m the only one here that’s ever started business. Is that fair?” asked the Bloomberg News founder.

Bloomberg’s video then clipped various moments from the debate and edited them together to make it appear as if a lengthy pause occurred immediately after he asked his question.

Crickets can be heard as the video scans each of his fellow candidates.

It briefly shows Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll 2020 Democratic candidates support Las Vegas casino workers on debate day Sanders takes lead in new Hill/HarrisX poll MORE (D-Mass.) starting to speak and raising her hand before sighing. Another clip shows Warren shuffling papers at her podium.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Biden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say MORE (I-Vt.) is seen taking a deep breath while former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Biden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say MORE raises his eyebrows.

“OK,” Bloomberg said after the lengthy pause.

Multiple Twitter users pointed out that the clip was edited to appear roughly 20 seconds longer than during the actual debate.

The Hill has reached out to Twitter for comment.

Stef Feldman, policy director for the Biden campaign, wrote that the edited video was “truly horrifying.”

That noise you hear? Another alarm bell for our democracy going off.



Truly horrifying that the Bloomberg team put out such a deceptively edited video. https://t.co/DyzZ9DAEi8 — Stef Feldman (@StefFeldman) February 20, 2020

Andom Ghebreghiorgis, a congressional candidate running in New York’s 16th District, called it “propaganda.”

This is deceptively edited propaganda. Mike Bloomberg was destroyed in the debate last night, rightly attacked for the racist policies he pushed and his history of sexual misconduct. Mike Bloomberg is a fraud, attempting to buy the nomination. Don’t be fooled. https://t.co/M8FeJzz0SP — Andom Ghebreghiorgis (@AndomForNY) February 20, 2020

Some wrote that the clip could be misleading those who didn't watch the debate live.

For a while now, campaigns have edited in sound over debate clips. But it's clear it's for dramatic effect.



Bloomberg actually inserts video that never happened & that's not clear to viewers.



It's not quite a Deep Fake. Maybe it's a Shallow Fake? https://t.co/dNTJtMvVKu — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 20, 2020

between this deceptively edited video, the TV & radio ads that imply Obama endorsed him, the paid social media/texting that's designed to seem organic...



Bloomberg is weaponizing disinfo in ways that fundamentally undermine democracy. https://t.co/nmSyEC82qB — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) February 20, 2020

Others also noted that President Trump Donald John TrumpFed saw risks to US economy fading before coronavirus spread quickened Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Britain announces immigration policy barring unskilled migrants MORE has also tweeted out viral videos containing notable alternations.

Team Bloomberg edits last night's performance, drawing out his rivals' silence to make them look like dummies. Where have we seen this kind of trick before? From Team Trump, with Pelosi, earlier this month: https://t.co/sbwBHo8Ck5 https://t.co/uJtRFK6Jek — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) February 20, 2020

Last May, Trump tweeted a video edited to make it seem like Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiDon't let 'welfare for all' advocates derail administration's food stamp program reforms Hillicon Valley: Officials worry about Nevada caucus technology after Iowa | Pelosi joins pressure campaign on Huawei | Workers at Kickstarter vote to unionize | Bezos launches B climate initiative Pelosi joins pressure campaign on Huawei MORE (D-Calif.) was stumbling over her words.

The controversial clip, which did not violate the platform's guidelines, kicked off a larger conversation about how social media companies like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube are planning to handle manipulated footage leading up to the 2020 presidential elections.

Twitter said last year that it is crafting a new policy to limit the reach of “deep fakes,” or videos altered using artificial intelligence in misleading ways, and other manipulated media.