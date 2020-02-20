Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage says he will explore run for old office

Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage (R) said Thursday he is exploring the possibility of running for his old office in 2022.

“We are working on it. I want to see what happens this year with the election,” he told WAGM, a local Maine media outlet.

LePage also clarified that he and his wife, who own a residence in Florida, will be Maine residents.

LePage, who served two terms as governor from 2011 to 2019, was blocked by term limits for running a third consecutive time.

He was known during his eight years in office for a range of controversial and offensive statements, including calling protesters and lawmakers “idiots,” associating the IRS with the Nazi Gestapo and blaming immigrants for what he said was an increase in infectious diseases in Maine.

LePage has pushed back against claims he is racist, saying in October, “I don’t have a racist bone in my body.”

A Tea Party favorite who was effective at riling up his base, LePage will likely face off against Democratic Gov. Janet Millis, who won her first term in 2018.