Klobuchar rolls out ads in Super Tuesday states

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar2020 Democratic candidates support Las Vegas casino workers on debate day Democratic senators ask DOJ watchdog to expand Giuliani probe What to watch in the debate tonight MORE (D-Minn.) is rolling out ads in several Super Tuesday states as she works to gin up support ahead of the delegate-rich contests on March 3.

Klobuchar’s campaign is releasing the TV and digital ads in Alabama, Arkansas, Maine, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia, though it did not clarify how it will be splitting up the new seven-figure buy among the seven states.

Two of the three ads that are being released contrast Klobuchar with President Trump Donald John TrumpFed saw risks to US economy fading before coronavirus spread quickened Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Britain announces immigration policy barring unskilled migrants MORE, saying the Minnesota lawmaker is more in touch with the issues facing everyday Americans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a complete lack of empathy in this guy in the White House right now, and I will bring that to you. If you have trouble stretching your paycheck to pay for that rent, I know you and I will fight for you. If you have trouble deciding if you’re going to pay for your child care or for your long-term care, I know you and I will fight for you,” Klobuchar says in one ad.

“We have a president who thinks everything is about him. His tweets, his golf courses, his ego. But I think the job is about you,” she adds in another.

The third ad Klobuchar is releasing casts her as a centrist who will not divert to a political extreme.

“If you feel stuck in the middle of the extremes in our politics and you are tired of the noise and the nonsense, you’ve got a home with me. I am someone that tells the truth. I don’t make promises that I can’t keep; I have people’s back, and I believe that to win you bring people with you and that is how you govern as well,” she says in the final ad.

The release of the ads comes less than two weeks before Super Tuesday, when over a third of all pledged delegates to the nominating convention will be allocated across 15 states and territories.

Billionaires Mike Bloomberg and Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll 2020 Democratic candidates support Las Vegas casino workers on debate day Sanders takes lead in new Hill/HarrisX poll MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Biden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say MORE (I-Vt.), the current Democratic front-runner, have all dominated in advertising in some of the key states.

Klobuchar recently got a boost from a newly-formed super PAC that is airing ads in Nevada and South Carolina ahead of the contests in those two states this month.