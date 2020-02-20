Sanders nabs endorsement from Congressional Hispanic Caucus member

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Biden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say MORE (I-Vt.) nabbed an endorsement from Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-Ill.), who will join him in campaigning in Nevada in the days ahead of the caucuses.

The Illinois progressive, who was a big supporter of Sanders in the 2016 presidential race, expressed his support of the Vermont senator Thursday. García’s announcement makes him the second member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to back Sanders.

García said he is supporting the Vermont progressive because he is “consistent,” “has the courage to pursue real change” and “will always choose the people over political gain or expediency.”

“For me and for a majority of communities across our country, defeating Donald Trump Donald John TrumpFed saw risks to US economy fading before coronavirus spread quickened Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Britain announces immigration policy barring unskilled migrants MORE and reversing his inhumane immigration policies is not only urgent, it is personal,” García said in a statement. “Bernie Sanders is the only person who can unite a coalition capable of defeating Donald Trump and can ensure that our country never again rips children from the arms of their families.”

Sanders said in a release that he is “proud” to have García’s support.

“At a time when Donald Trump continues to use hateful rhetoric and the power of the federal government to divide up our country and terrorize immigrants at the border and in our communities, we need more leaders like Chuy,” he said.

Sanders and García have campaigned together since 2015, when Sanders backed García to win the Chicago mayoral race in 2015, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The first, and only other, Congressional Hispanic Caucus member to back Sanders was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez defends Sanders running as a Democrat: It's 'more than what you call yourself' House Oversight accuses Border Patrol of blocking investigation into secret Facebook group Company to provide free clothing to any female candidate MORE (D-N.Y.). The Vermont progressive has eight endorsements from members of Congress.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Biden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say MORE leads in the number of congressional endorsements, with 47.