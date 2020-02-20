Republican Senate campaign arm hauled in over $10 million in January

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) said it raked in more than $10 million in January, outpacing its Democratic counterpart.

The NRSC’s January haul was about $10 million, compared to the $8.5 million raised by the the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC). The NRSC said it raised more online this past January alone than it did in the first five months of 2018, a midterm election year.

The Washington Examiner was the first to report the NRSC's January haul.

The NRSC extended its cash advantage over the DSCC, finishing January with $25.5 million cash on hand, according to an official. The DSCC ended the month with $19.75 million cash on hand, though January was still its most lucrative month of fundraising of the 2020 cycle to date.

"This unprecedented level of success is a true testament to Senator Young’s leadership and our team’s ability to harness the incredible Republican grassroots energy building ahead of an important election this fall," NRSC spokesperson Jesse Hunt told The Hill, referring to NRSC chair Sen. Todd Young Todd Christopher YoungThe Hill's Morning Report — AG Barr, GOP senators try to rein Trump in Overnight Defense: Senate votes to rein in Trump war powers on Iran | Pentagon shifting .8B to border wall | US, Taliban negotiate seven-day 'reduction in violence' The 8 Republicans who voted to curb Trump's Iran war powers MORE (Ind.).

The fundraising surge for both groups suggests impeachment may end up being a financial windfall for both parties even though Republicans claimed victory after the Senate acquitted President Trump Donald John TrumpFed saw risks to US economy fading before coronavirus spread quickened Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Britain announces immigration policy barring unskilled migrants MORE.

Republicans hold a three-seat majority in the Senate and are defending 23 seats. Democrats are particularly eager to flip seats in Colorado, Arizona, North Carolina, Maine and Iowa. While the party is also playing defense on a smaller number of seats than the GOP, it will have an uphill battle to protect Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, widely considered the most vulnerable incumbent in the Senate.