March For Our Lives co-founders endorse Sanders

Youth gun violence prevention activists, including several March For Our Lives co-founders, on Thursday endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the Democratic presidential primary.

The activists touted Sanders as the best candidate to push for progressive change on gun reform.

“The truth is we need a President who can do it — who can build a populist movement, who can create structural change, and who can speak to the intersection of every American issue,” Delaney Tarr, co-founder of March For Our Lives, said in a statement. “Bernie has created a movement that I not only believe in, but I fight for. I am so excited to join in creating a campaign to be proud of — and an America to be proud of.”

Along with Tarr, several March For Our Lives co-founders announced they would be backing Sanders.

The young activists announced their support in a roughly two-and-a-half minute video released by the Sanders campaign.

“I support Bernie Sanders as the candidate best suited to take on corruption — throughout his career, Bernie has denounced the oversized interests of the wealthy and well connected,” Ryan Deitsch, co-founder of March For Our Lives, said in a statement. “I know he will also focus on implementing initiatives to reduce and eliminate the everyday gun violence that plagues our communities, nationwide."

"I look forward to his vision for a safer and more just America," he added.

Cameron Kasky, a co-founder of March For Our Lives and survivor of the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., had previously endorsed Andrew Yang in the race. Yang dropped out of the race earlier this month.

Kasky is not among March For Our Lives co-founders listed in the slate of Sanders endorsements.

The backing from the activists comes just days ahead of Saturday’s Nevada caucuses. Sanders is heading into the caucuses after winning the New Hampshire primary last week.

Recent polls have shown Sanders leading in Nevada, and gaining support from the Latino community that makes up a significant portion of the Democratic electorate there.