Warren buys ad in Sheldon Adelson newspaper showing how much he would pay under her wealth tax

(D-Mass.) presidential campaign bought a full-page advertisement showing how much Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson would pay under her proposed wealth tax in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which he and his family own.

The advertisement appeared in the Thursday edition of the paper, the day after Warren’s strong performance in the Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas and two days before the Democratic caucuses take place in Nevada.

“Here’s how much Sheldon Adelson pays under Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax in the first year,” the page reads in black letters at the top before adding in bold font below: “$2,300,000,000.”

According to the advertisement, Adelson has a net worth of $39.6 billion. The number Warren's campaign said he would be required to pay under her wealth tax would amount to “less than 6 percent of his wealth.”

The advertisement then goes on to provide a list of things the country could invest in with just “that small wealth tax.”

“Hundreds of thousands of Nevadans will be eligible to have their student debt canceled,” one of the bullet items reads. “About 91,000 Nevada families will be eligible for free high-quality child care.”

The page ends by asking Nevada voters to caucus for the Massachusetts Democrat while again touting her plan for “an Ultra-Millionaire Tax on the richest 75,000 Americans.”

The advertisement from Thursday comes months after Warren’s campaign unveiled a tax “calculator for the billionaires” on its website after billionaire Bill Gates took aim at her proposed wealth tax.