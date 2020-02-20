Warren says she has raised more than $5M since Vegas debate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren declines to disavow super PAC that supports her San Diego Union-Tribune endorses Buttigieg 'Where's your spoon?' What we didn't learn in the latest debate MORE (D-Mass.) said Thursday that her presidential campaign has raised more than $5 million since the Democratic primary debate the night before.

Since I stepped on the #DemDebate stage, our grassroots campaign has raised more than $5 million. We’ve not only reached our critical goal of raising $7 million before the Nevada caucuses—we're now raising it to $12 million. I'm so grateful. Keep it up! https://t.co/9kjAWYs2zq — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 20, 2020

The seven-figure haul is the latest sign that Warren's performance in the Wednesday debate in Las Vegas might have been a boon for her campaign, which has scrambled in recent weeks to recover from lackluster finishes in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

During the debate, Warren received several rounds of applause for her attacks against Mike Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York City mayor who has soared in recent polls amid heavy ad spending.

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: a billionaire who calls women 'fat broads' and 'horse-faced lesbians,'” Warren said at one point during the debate. “And no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump Donald John TrumpChasten Buttigieg: 'I've been dealing with the likes of Rush Limbaugh my entire life' Lawmakers paint different pictures of Trump's 'opportunity zone' program We must not turn our heads from the effects of traumatic brain injuries MORE. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

The debate marked an attempt from the Massachusetts senator to reassert herself at a time when her support in polls has largely collapsed.

In the first two nominating contests of the Democratic primary race, Warren has failed to meet expectations, placing third in Iowa and fourth in New Hampshire, raising questions about her ability to compete.

Just how effective Wednesday night’s debate is in turning around Warren’s political fortunes remains to be seen.

Nevada holds its Democratic caucuses on Saturday, and while polling in the contest is sparse, most recent surveys show her running in third place behind Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersNevada Democratic debate draws record-breaking 19.7 million viewers 'Where's your spoon?' What we didn't learn in the latest debate Ocasio-Cortez defends Warren against 'misogynist trope' MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden'Where's your spoon?' What we didn't learn in the latest debate Sanders nabs endorsement from Congressional Hispanic Caucus member Poll: Sanders holds 7-point lead in crucial California primary MORE.