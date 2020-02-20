Katie Hill launches organization to elect women, young people

Former Rep. Katie Hill Katherine (Katie) Lauren HillHouse GOP campaign arm mocks Democrats after stumbling upon internal info on races DCCC unveils initial dozen candidates for 'Red to Blue' program Veronica Escobar to give Spanish-language response to Trump State of the Union address MORE (D-Calif.) has launched an organization aimed at electing women and young people.

Her Time will help elect “the long-shot candidates who have the vision and drive needed to make lasting, systemic change in America,” according to the group’s announcement on Thursday.

The group will mobilize and support young women to “break through those final glass ceilings” and “claim our power by voting, getting involved in politics and running for office,” according to the website.

So excited that we officially launched @HTime2020! Make sure to follow us to follow our work, including the first round of candidates we’re supporting! https://t.co/AX9DzONRal — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 20, 2020

Her Time will offer young women a way to “claim our own power by voting, getting involved in politics, and running for office,” Hill said on the group's website.

“What happened to me was horrific, and it was a harsh reminder of how women in power and politics still have so far to go and so much to overcome,” Hill said. “Her Time’s work - my work - is to ensure that my experience never deters other young women from running for office and getting engaged, and instead does the opposite.”

Hill resigned in October after nude photos of her were leaked without her permission amid allegations she was having an affair with a member of her legislative staff.

The former congresswoman has denied that, but she admitted to having had a relationship with a member of her campaign staff.

Hill said Thursday in an interview with ABC News she made the “right call” in her decision to resign. She was facing a House ethics probe ahead of her announced resignation.

In her final floor speech in October Hill called out the “double standard” that exists, leading her to resign while men accused of sexual crimes remain in power.

Hill defeated Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Knight Stephen (Steve) Thomas KnightCalifornia Democrat Christy Smith launches first TV ad in bid for Katie Hill's former House seat Pelosi endorses Christy Smith in bid to replace Katie Hill Feinstein endorses Christy Smith for Katie Hill's former House seat MORE (Calif.) in 2018. Knight is now among several Republicans and Democrats seeking to be elected to the vacated seat.