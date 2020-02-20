Buttigieg announces $13 million fundraising goal amid Super Tuesday time crunch

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegChasten Buttigieg: 'I've been dealing with the likes of Rush Limbaugh my entire life' San Diego Union-Tribune endorses Buttigieg 'Where's your spoon?' What we didn't learn in the latest debate MORE announced a campaign fundraising goal of $13 million ahead of Super Tuesday in an email to supporters Thursday.

Buttigieg told supporters he needs to raise $13 million before the March 3 to “stay competitive” in the race.

The former South Bend, Ind., mayor set himself up as an alternative to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersNevada Democratic debate draws record-breaking 19.7 million viewers 'Where's your spoon?' What we didn't learn in the latest debate Ocasio-Cortez defends Warren against 'misogynist trope' MORE (I-Vt.) and billionaire candidate Mike Bloomberg, calling out the two of his seven primary opponents in the email.

“Here’s the reality: With Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergNevada Democratic debate draws record-breaking 19.7 million viewers 'Where's your spoon?' What we didn't learn in the latest debate Ocasio-Cortez defends Warren against 'misogynist trope' MORE in the race, and with nine dark money groups supporting Bernie Sanders, the goalposts have moved,” Buttigieg wrote.

Buttigieg, who often touts his lack of time spent as a Washington lawmaker, hit Sanders as a “Washington politician who has been running for president for years.”

He called Bloomberg, who is self-funding his campaign, a “billionaire who is throwing colossal sums of money on television instead of doing the work of campaigning." Buttigieg added, "He just expects others to clear a path for him and his money.”

The midwestern mayor then said that he can beat President Trump Donald John TrumpChasten Buttigieg: 'I've been dealing with the likes of Rush Limbaugh my entire life' Lawmakers paint different pictures of Trump's 'opportunity zone' program We must not turn our heads from the effects of traumatic brain injuries MORE in November if he has the resources.

“We are the best shot at defeating Donald Trump. But the reality is, if we can’t raise $13 million before Super Tuesday, we might never get that shot.”

“I’m asking you: If you believe we shouldn’t have to choose between one candidate who wants to burn this party down and another candidate who wants to buy this party out, please help us raise $13 million before Super Tuesday so we can stay competitive in this race.”

Buttigieg said he’s raised $6 million in January and an additional $11 million so far in February.

Bloomberg, who is not accepting donations from others, donated a total of $463.8 million to his campaign by the beginning of February, according to a Federal Election Commission filing posted Thursday.

Bloomberg is skipping Saturday’s Nevada Caucus and South Carolina's upcoming primary, focusing his efforts on Super Tuesday.